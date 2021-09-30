Pirlo linked with Barcelona job

Pirlo linked with Barcelona job
Date: 30th September 2021 at 1:04pm
Written by:

is amongst the names being linked with the job, following the Catalans’ heavy defeat to on Wednesday night.

Pirlo, 42, is currently without a club after being relieved of his duties at the end of the 2020/21 Serie A season and is now being linked with despite current coach, Ronald Koeman, still being in charge.

However, Koeman may not last for too much longer after being called into a 3 am meeting with club president, Joan Laporta, immediately after landing in following their 3-0 hammering at the Estadio da Luz.

With Pirlo being touted alongside names such as Roberto Martinez and Hernandez, the Italian’s appointment, if it were to happen, would be one seen as a ‘personal bet’ by Laporta, according to Catalunya Radio.

That being, the head is said to see the former coach as a modern-day Frank Rijkaard, thus putting Pirlo high up the list as he weighs up his options going forward.

 

Related articles