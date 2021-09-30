Pirlo linked with Barcelona job

Andrea Pirlo is amongst the names being linked with the Barcelona job, following the Catalans’ heavy Champions League defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night.

Pirlo, 42, is currently without a club after being relieved of his duties at the end of the 2020/21 Serie A season and is now being linked with Barcelona despite current coach, Ronald Koeman, still being in charge.

However, Koeman may not last for too much longer after being called into a 3 am meeting with club president, Joan Laporta, immediately after landing in Spain following their 3-0 hammering at the Estadio da Luz.

With Pirlo being touted alongside names such as Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez, the Italian’s appointment, if it were to happen, would be one seen as a ‘personal bet’ by Laporta, according to Catalunya Radio.

That being, the Barcelona head is said to see the former Bianconeri coach as a modern-day Frank Rijkaard, thus putting Pirlo high up the list as he weighs up his options going forward.