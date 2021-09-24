PODCAST: Abraham ready to rule Rome

Conor Clancy Date: 24th September 2021 at 9:29am
The midweek round of Serie A came, brought some drama, and left again so the Podcast is back to talk through all of the action.

It’s just Conor Clancy and Kev Pogorzelski on this week’s pod, squeezing what little energy they had left to talk about yet another round of football.

saw off Venezia, did well in Florence, actually won a match, but stole the headlines and all of the hearts in Rome. That and more on this week’s pod.

