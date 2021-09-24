PODCAST: Abraham ready to rule Rome

The midweek round of Serie A came, brought some drama, and left again so the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to talk through all of the action.

It’s just Conor Clancy and Kev Pogorzelski on this week’s pod, squeezing what little energy they had left to talk about yet another round of football.

AC Milan saw off Venezia, Inter did well in Florence, Juventus actually won a match, but Tammy Abraham stole the headlines and all of the Giallorossi hearts in Rome. That and more on this week’s pod.

Forza Italian Football are now on Patreon, where you can sign up, give us your support and get the chance to have your questions answered on the pod, as well as being able to enjoy extra premium content.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!