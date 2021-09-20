PODCAST: Juventus still winless, Fiorentina find their groove

The fourth round of Serie A fixtures didn’t look the best on paper, but it threw up plenty of talking points and a hatful of gorgeous goals.

Juventus remain without a win after drawing against AC Milan, Fiorentina keep on going under Vincenzo Italiano, Venezia finally returned to Venice, and Inter hammered Bologna.

Conor Clancy, Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria are back with the Forza Italian Football Podcast to chat through all of that and more, with Conor having been to Venezia-Spezia and Sassuolo-Torino over the weekend.

Forza Italian Football are now on Patreon, where you can sign up, give us your support and get the chance to have your questions answered on the pod, as well as being able to enjoy extra premium content.

