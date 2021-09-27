PODCAST: Lazio reign in Rome, another Maldini at Milan

Lazio rule Rome after beating Roma in the Derby della Capitale, but that was just the tip of Serie A’s drama iceberg over the weekend, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to chat through it all.

Kevin Pogorzelski and Euan Burns join Conor Clancy this week to chat through the Rome Derby, Inter-Atalanta, a new Maldini scoring for AC Milan on his first start, Mattia Destro scoring while running with a bottle in his hand, and a whole lot more.

