PODCAST: Napoli send Juventus into a complete crisis

It has been another thrilling week of Italian football and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to talk through it all!

Juventus lost at Napoli to confirm their crisis, AC Milan marched on at Lazio’s expense, Jose Mourinho celebrated Roma’s win over Sassuolo in style, and Inter stumbled at Sampdoria. Conor Clancy has Kev Pogorzelski and Vito Doria alongside him to talk through all of the action. Euan Burns also made an appearance to bring us up to date on all things Serie A Femminile.

