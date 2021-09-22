Preziosi set to sell Genoa

Genoa are set to be bought out by new owners after almost 18 years of being run by Enrico Preziosi.

The 73-year-old businessman took charge of the Grifone in the summer of 2003 but is ready to wave goodbye and sell the club to American owners.

The new owners will be the ‘777 Partners’, which is an investment group from the United States, with a deal set to be concluded in the coming days, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Their soon-to-be former owner will give up all of his stake, but will remain in Liguria to take on a different role at the club, possibly on the board.

The Genoan outfit drew 2-2 away at Bologna in Serie A on Tuesday evening, which could end up being Preziosi’s last game at the helm if the deal is finalised before their home game against Hellas Verona, next Saturday.