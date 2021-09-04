Raspadori: I still can’t believe I was with Italy at the Euros

Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench in Italy’s 1-1 draw against Bulgaria on Thursday evening but the Sassuolo striker is still overwhelmed by being in the Azzurri squad in the first place.

The 21-year-old was a surprise selection for Roberto Mancini’s squad for Euro 2020 after an impressive Serie A season and the youngster has remained with the senior squad after the Italians emerged victorious in that tournament.

“Out of nowhere I found myself among the players called up for the Euros,” Raspadori said on the Serie A YouTube channel.

“It all happened so quickly, I still haven’t realised what happened.”

Raspadori scored a consolation goal in Sassuolo’s 3-1 defeat against Juventus in Round 36 of the 2020/21 Serie A season and he takes pride in scoring against a legendary goalkeeper like Gianluigi Buffon.

“When you are a child you look at him between the posts, then you go home in the evening and reviewing the highlights you say, ‘What the hell? I scored against Buffon,'” Raspadori said.