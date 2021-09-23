Roma just edge Udinese

Roma were a long way from their best on Thursday night but had just about enough to get over the line with a 1-0 win over Udinese to get back on track in Serie A.

Following their 3-2 loss to Hellas Verona last time out, it was important for Jose Mourinho’s side to get back to winning ways and a Tammy Abraham strike in the first half allowed them to do just that.

The Giallorossi ended the game with just 10 men as Lorenzo Pellegrini was given a harsh second yellow card late on, but Mourinho’s men were able to get over the line.