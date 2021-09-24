Roma midfielder Mkhitaryan: Pellegrini did not deserve to be sent off

Vito Doria Date: 24th September 2021 at 4:00pm
attacking midfielder has said that should not have been sent off in the 1-0 victory against Udinese in Thursday evening’s Serie A meeting.

The captain was given a second yellow card near the end of the match after he was adjudged to have elbowed a Zebrette player in an aerial challenge by referee Antonio Rapuano.

Pellegrini will now miss the against on Sunday evening.

“I can’t say anything,” Mkhitaryan said to DAZN. “We have lost our captain for the derby, a leader that lifts the others up.

“We hope that we certain moments like happen anymore. It was not a second yellow card but now it has happened. We must think of Sunday’s game.”

Mkhitaryan was asked about the role he plays under new coach but he is not too worried about where he plays on the pitch.

“I can play where I played today, but the coach always decides if I am a support striker or a winger,” the attacker said.

“The important thing is to win, not where I play.”

 

