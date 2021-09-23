Roma player ratings: Abraham makes the difference

Tammy Abraham made the difference for Roma in their 1-0 win over Udinese on Thursday, bouncing back in Serie A after their loss at Hellas Verona last time out.

The No.9 bagged the game’s only goal in the first half to seal the points, while Gianluca Mancini also had an impressive outing.

Roma player ratings v Udinese



Rui Patricio 6; Karsdorp 6, Mancini 7, Ibanez 6.5, Calafiori 6.5 (69′ Smalling 6); Cristante 6, Veretout 6, Zaniolo 5.5 (74′ El Shaarawy 5.5), Pellegrini 5, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 7 (86′ Shomurodov n/r).

Player of the Match – Tammy Abraham

The Englishman is loving life in the capital and he said as much after his decisive contribution on the pitch, stating his love for Roma and the fans.

“I love them [the fans] already,” Abraham said. “They’ve made me feel like family since the first day and I’m happy I can show them my passion, my love for the club and I’m going to carry on doing my best and show[ing] how much I love this club.”