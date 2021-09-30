Roma player ratings: El Shaarawy fires Lupi to victory

Roma player ratings: El Shaarawy fires Lupi to victory
Date: 30th September 2021 at 8:47pm
Written by:

A strong second half saw secure a 3-0 win over in in the Europa on Thursday.

The went ahead early on via Stephan El Shaarawy, before they pulled clear on the hour mark via quick-fire goals from English duo and Tammy Abraham.

have taken maximum points from their opening two games whilst scoring eight goals, as the representatives look strong early favourites to be the inaugural winners of the competition.

Player ratings:

6.5; Ibanez 6.5, Smalling 6.5, Kumbulla 5.5, Calafiori 6; Darboe 7 (’70 Diawara 6.5), Cristante 6.5; Perez 6 (’62 Zaniolo 7), Pellegrini 6 (’77 Villar 6), El Shaarawy 7.5 (’77 Mayoral 6); Shomurodov 5.5 (’62 Abraham 7)

Player of the match: Stephan El Shaarawy

The Italian international fired into an early lead with a fine finish after rounding the goalkeeper, whilst he was a thorn in Zorya’s side throughout. The most threatening player on the pitch, he created space before Abraham and Zaniolo were introduced to finish the job.

 

Related articles