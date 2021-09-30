Roma player ratings: El Shaarawy fires Lupi to victory

A strong second half saw Roma secure a 3-0 win over Zorya in Ukraine in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Giallorossi went ahead early on via Stephan El Shaarawy, before they pulled clear on the hour mark via quick-fire goals from English duo Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham.

Roma have taken maximum points from their opening two games whilst scoring eight goals, as the Serie A representatives look strong early favourites to be the inaugural winners of the competition.

Player ratings:

Rui Patricio 6.5; Ibanez 6.5, Smalling 6.5, Kumbulla 5.5, Calafiori 6; Darboe 7 (’70 Diawara 6.5), Cristante 6.5; Perez 6 (’62 Zaniolo 7), Pellegrini 6 (’77 Villar 6), El Shaarawy 7.5 (’77 Mayoral 6); Shomurodov 5.5 (’62 Abraham 7)

Player of the match: Stephan El Shaarawy

The Italian international fired Roma into an early lead with a fine finish after rounding the goalkeeper, whilst he was a thorn in Zorya’s side throughout. The most threatening player on the pitch, he created space before Abraham and Zaniolo were introduced to finish the job.