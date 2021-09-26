Roma Player Ratings: Mourinho’s men fall despite Mkhitaryan’s efforts

Date: 26th September 2021 at 8:12pm
suffered a disappointing 3-2 derby defeat to Lazio in the Serie A season’s first Derby della Capitale.

The were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from and ex- man Pedro, but Roger Ibanez pulled one back.

restored the two-goal lead before converted a penalty to give hope, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

player ratings v

Rui Patricio 6; Vina 4.5 (81′ Smalling N/A), Mancini 5, Ibanez 5, Karsdorp 6 (81′ Zalewski n/r); Veretout 6, Cristante 6; El Shaarawy 6 (64′ Shomurodov 6), Mkhitaryan 7, Zaniolo 6.5 (77′ Carles Perez 6); Abraham 6.

Player of the match –  Henrikh Mkhitaryan

No one was particularly impressive for as they were fairly beaten on the day, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s energy levels and desire to help his team get back in the game never waned. He continued to add a level of running to the team that a man his age should not have to do.

 

