Roma Player Ratings: Mourinho’s men fall despite Mkhitaryan’s efforts

Roma suffered a disappointing 3-2 derby defeat to Lazio in the Serie A season’s first Derby della Capitale.

The Giallorossi were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes thanks to goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and ex-Roma man Pedro, but Roger Ibanez pulled one back.

Felipe Anderson restored the two-goal lead before Jordan Veretout converted a penalty to give Roma hope, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Roma player ratings v Lazio



Rui Patricio 6; Vina 4.5 (81′ Smalling N/A), Mancini 5, Ibanez 5, Karsdorp 6 (81′ Zalewski n/r); Veretout 6, Cristante 6; El Shaarawy 6 (64′ Shomurodov 6), Mkhitaryan 7, Zaniolo 6.5 (77′ Carles Perez 6); Abraham 6.

Player of the match – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

No one was particularly impressive for Roma as they were fairly beaten on the day, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s energy levels and desire to help his team get back in the game never waned. He continued to add a level of running to the team that a man his age should not have to do.