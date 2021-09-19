Roma player ratings: Pellegrini magic not enough

Roma player ratings: Pellegrini magic not enough
Date: 19th September 2021 at 8:18pm
saw their winning start under come to a crashing halt, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Hellas in Serie A on Sunday.

The Giallorossi were ahead at half-time courtesy of a wonderful backheel and looked comfortable with their lead.

However, an intense 15-minute period after the break saw turn the score on it’s head via and Gianluca Caprari, and despite an Ivan Ilic own goal drawing level, they conceded to a strike to fall to defeat.

Ratings:

6; Karsdorp 6 (’78 Smalling 6), Mancini 5, Ibanez 5.5, Calafiori 6 (’78 Mayoral 6); Cristante 6, Veretout 5.5 (’65 Perez 6); Zaniolo 6 (’65 Mkhitaryan 6), Pellegrini 7.5, Shomurodov 5.5 (’65 El Shaarawy 6); Abraham 6

Player of the match:

The Roma captain has been in inspired form this season and continued his excellent series of displays with a fine effort. Pellegrini put the Lupi ahead with a superb improvised backheel and tried to drag his side back into the contest after they fell behind, forcing the own goal with a dangerous cross.

 

