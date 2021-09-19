Roma player ratings: Pellegrini magic not enough

Roma saw their winning start under Jose Mourinho come to a crashing halt, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday.

The Giallorossi were ahead at half-time courtesy of a wonderful Lorenzo Pellegrini backheel and looked comfortable with their lead.

However, an intense 15-minute period after the break saw Verona turn the score on it’s head via Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari, and despite an Ivan Ilic own goal drawing Roma level, they conceded to a Davide Faraoni strike to fall to defeat.

Ratings:

Rui Patricio 6; Karsdorp 6 (’78 Smalling 6), Mancini 5, Ibanez 5.5, Calafiori 6 (’78 Mayoral 6); Cristante 6, Veretout 5.5 (’65 Perez 6); Zaniolo 6 (’65 Mkhitaryan 6), Pellegrini 7.5, Shomurodov 5.5 (’65 El Shaarawy 6); Abraham 6

Player of the match: Lorenzo Pellegrini

The Roma captain has been in inspired form this season and continued his excellent series of displays with a fine effort. Pellegrini put the Lupi ahead with a superb improvised backheel and tried to drag his side back into the contest after they fell behind, forcing the own goal with a dangerous cross.