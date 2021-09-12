Roma player ratings: Rui Patricio rescues Lupi

Date: 12th September 2021 at 11:01pm
went top of the Serie A table as fired in a stoppage time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over on Sunday.

The Italian international bent in an effort off the far post to send the into raptures and maintain the Giallorossi’s perfect start under Jose Mourinho.

Bryan Cristante had earlier given the lead, before equalised for Sassuolo. Rui Patricio produced a series of fine stops to keep the Lupi in it, before El Shaarawy’s stunning impact.

Player ratings:

Rui Patricio 8; Karsdorp 6.5 (’88 Reynolds N/A), Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 6, Vina 5.5; Cristante 7, Veretout 5.5 (’74 Perez ); Zaniolo 5.5 (’74 Shomurodov 6), Pellegrini 7.5, Mkhitaryan 6 (’70 El Shaarawy 7.5); Abraham 6

Player of the match: Rui Patricio

have been searching for a safe pair of hands since Alisson departed in 2018, and look to have finally found one in the Portuguese. The summer arrival from pulled off two wonderful blocks to deny before Roma’s winner and could be crucial to the Giallorossi’s ambitions.

 

