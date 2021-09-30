Roma sweep Zorya aside in Europa Conference League

Roma bounced back from defeat in the Derby della Capitale by securing a 3-0 win over Zorya in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Having fallen to Lazio at the weekend, Roma showed no signs of a hangover and raced into an early lead, as Stephan El Shaarawy latched onto an Ebrahim Darboe through ball to round the goalkeeper and slot home. Eldor Shomurodov came close to adding a second, in a tightly-fought first half.

After the break, El Shaarawy and Carles Perez forced good saves from goalkeeper Dmytro Matsapura, before substitute Tammy Abraham struck the post with a low strike with his first touch.

Midway through the second half, Roma doubled their advantage as Chris Smalling headed in from a corner. Minutes later, fellow Englishman Abraham put the Lupi further ahead as he tucked away a loose ball in the box to put the result beyond doubt.