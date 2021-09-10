How to watch Sampdoria v Inter in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter look to maintain their perfect start in Serie A when they visit Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday.

The champions have overcome Genoa and Hellas Verona so far under new coach Simone Inzaghi, with the Nerazzurri’s new signings settling in quickly.

When does Sampdoria v Inter start?

Inter make the short journey south to Genoa at lunchtime on Sunday, with kick off set for 12:30 CEST (local time).

GMT: 11:30

Eastern Time: 06:30

Pacific Time: 03:30

AEST: 20:30

Sampdoria lost to AC Milan in the opening round before settling for a goalless stalemate against Sassuolo last time out, and will be hoping to seal a first win of the campaign.

Where can I watch Sampdoria v Inter in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Sampdoria v Inter clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Sampdoria v Inter match on Sunday evening on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.