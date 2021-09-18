Saponara stunner earns Fiorentina victory against Genoa

Vito Doria Date: 18th September 2021 at 5:14pm
Written by:

had difficulties breaking down a stubborn defence but the Gigliati earned a 2-1 win in their Serie A encounter at the Stadio on Saturday afternoon.

scored a powerful right-footed effort and then he supplied a delightful assist for to add the second. Domenico Criscito’s penalty in stoppage was nothing more than a consolation.

The Tuscan club dominated the play and could have scored a few more goals but goalkeeper made a few excellent saves.

now have nine points from four games while remain on three.

 

