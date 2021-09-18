Saponara stunner earns Fiorentina victory against Genoa

Fiorentina had difficulties breaking down a stubborn Genoa defence but the Gigliati earned a 2-1 win in their Serie A encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday afternoon.

Riccardo Saponara scored a powerful right-footed effort and then he supplied a delightful assist for Giacomo Bonaventura to add the second. Domenico Criscito’s penalty in stoppage was nothing more than a consolation.

The Tuscan club dominated the play and could have scored a few more goals but Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu made a few excellent saves.

Fiorentina now have nine points from four games while Genoa remain on three.