Semplici sacked by Cagliari

Cagliari have relieved Leonardo Semplici of his duties with immediate effect as the Serie A managerial merry-go-round sets off after just three rounds of fixtures.

The 54-year-old coach has been released by Casteddu following their disappointing 3-2 home loss to Genoa last Sunday. He becomes the second manager to be let go on Tuesday, with Eusebio Di Francesco sacked by Hellas Verona earlier in the day.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Cagliari Calcio can confirm that they have removed Leonardo Semplici from his role.

“Having arrived at Cagliari last February, the coach and his staff played vital roles in helping the team to stay in Serie A last season.

“The club wish to thank him for his tireless and professional approach, and wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

Semplici managed a total of 18 Serie A games for Cagliari, winning six, drawing five, and losing seven.

Former Torino boss, Walter Mazzarri, has been linked with the vacant position, as has Casteddu legend Diego Lopez.