Serie A Femminile Podcast: Sassuolo, AC Milan ready to threaten Juventus’ crown

The Serie A Femminile season has entered its first international break, and the title contender have all put early pressure on Juventus as the Bianconere look for a fifth straight crown.

Euan Burns and Conor Clancy are here to talk through all of the action from Round 3, and answer a Patron’s questions about which players you should keep an eye on in the Italian women’s game this season.

If you enjoyed this and the rest of our content, please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.