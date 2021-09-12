Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Lazio: Final score, highlights and reactions

AC Milan welcome Lazio to the Stadio San Siro in Serie A with both sides looking to maintain their 100 percent starts to the season on Sunday night.

The international break has given Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri time to recover some starters, namely Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie. Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri will call on Serie A topscorer Ciro Immobile who will form a trident in attack with Pedro and Felipe Anderson.

Milan have won their first three Serie A games two seasons in a row for the first time in ever in the Italian top flight.

For the first time in his career, Ante Rebic provided two assists in a Serie A match.

Although Milan had 13 shots in the first half and Lazio only two, both teams had two shots on target.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic today reached the 250-match mark with Lazio in all competitions.

FULL TIME – Milan 2-0 Lazio

Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic get the goals for Milan who have nine points from nine and go joint top of Serie A. After the full time whistle Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was given a red card.

Minute 90 – Time added on

Milan are closing in on another three points as time ticks down at the San Siro. Lazio are on top for the moment, but Milan have everyone in their own half as they quell the danger.

Minute 85 – Immobile ineffective

Immobile is replaced by Muriqi in a frustrating night for the Lazio man as he never really threatened a strong Milan defence.

Minute 76 – Milan in control

No signs of a Lazio comeback just yet as Milan seem to be in complete control. Not only that, the Rossoneri are looking for a third as Ibrahimovic fires high and wide from just inside the penalty area.

Minute 67 – MILAN GOAL

It could only be him! Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Milan. A nice counter attack from the Rossoneri through Rebic as he raced down the left side. Then an intelligent run from Zlatan saw him free at the back post and he tapped home Rebic’s low cross. Milan 2-0 Lazio

Zlatan ibrahimovic scores the second for Milan against Lazio.#MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/yeNAVTliYQ — B/R Goal (@br_goal) September 12, 2021

Minute 60 – ZLAT IS BACK

After a near four month injury layoff, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back on the San Siro pitch.

Minute 50 – Lazio on the front foot

After going in at the break behind, Lazio are going at Milan as they seek an equaliser.

HALF TIME – Milan 1-0 Lazio

Minute 45+6 – PENALTY MILAN

It’s all happening now! Kessie goes down in the box after a challenge by Immobile, and after a VAR check the referee awards the Rossoneri a penalty. Kessie then steps up and hits the crossbar.

Minute 45 – GOAL MILAN

Just before the break Milan have the lead! Leao takes the ball from the halfway line and in the penalty area feeds Rebic, who then give it back to the Portuguese and he side foots home.

Minute 35 – Milan on top

It’s all Milan right now, though while they have the majority of possession, clear cut chances seem to be few and far between.

Minute 25 – Milan looking dangerous

Milinkovic-Savic gives the ball away 25 yards from goal but Leao can’t get the ball under control to capitalise on the mistake. While Rebic fed Calabria but the defender can only smash into the side netting. Then Leao puts a free header at the back post wide of Reina’s goal.

Minute 15 – Fired up

The game is getting spicy now. Davide Calabria has a shot blocked by Pepe Reina, while Ciro Immobile almost catches Mike Maignan off his line, but the French goalkeeper stretches to gather the ball.

Minute 5 – Pioli-ball

Forget Sarriball it’s Milan who are spraying the ball round nicely in the opening stages. While Lazio are looking to slow things down a bit. It’s all bubbling away nicely here.

18:00 Local Time – Kick off!

We are underway at the San Siro are Milan welcome Lazio.

The sun is shining and it’s a cool 29 degrees Celsius here at the San Siro as Milan take on Lazio in Sunday’s Serie A fixture. Who is going to take the win?

Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Lazio – Official line-ups

Milan coach Stefano Pioli has decieded to being Frank Kessie back into the Rossoneri line-up, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic only makes the bench after recovering from injury. As a result, Ante Rebic will lead Milan’s line.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Theo; Tonali, Kessie; Florenzi, Brahim, Leao; Rebic

Lazio: Reina; Marusic, L. Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson

Arrivato a San Siro il pullman rossonero per la sfida tra Milan e Lazio ??? (via @antonello_gioia) pic.twitter.com/1QZA5Y9Y75 — MilanNews.it (@MilanNewsit) September 12, 2021

AC Milan v Lazio – Match Stats

AC Milan have drawn more matches against Lazio than against any other side in Serie A (W67 D59 L30) – in addition, the Rossoneri have scored 247 goals against the Biancocelesti, only against Fiorentina (253) have they netted more in the top flight.

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 31 home games against Lazio in Serie A (W19 D11); since 1990, they've only lost fewer at home against Torino (0 – min. 20 meetings).

AC Milan could win their first three league games in two consecutive seasons for the first time in Serie A: the Rossoneri started last season in the top-flight with three wins, seven goals scored and none conceded.

Lazio have scored nine goals in their first two league games, a record for the Biancocelesti in Serie A. After three games, their record is nine goals scored (1934-35).

Lazio have won their first two league matches, only in two previous campaigns they have won each of their first three Serie A games: 1974-75 and in 2012-13.

AC Milan have faced the joint-fewest shots on target in Serie A this season: five, alongside Inter. Lazio are next on this list however, with six.

Lazio have scored nine goals, with an expected goals value of 4.3: the difference of 4.7 is the second highest in the top five European leagues this season, behind only PSG (4.9).

Milan's Franck Kessie's first two goals in Serie A came against Lazio in August 2016 with Atalanta, in his debut match in the competition. Since then the Ivorian midfielder has scored just one goal in six matches against the Biancocelesti.

Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals in 13 matches against AC Milan in Serie A, six of these have been netted in eight matches played with Lazio. In addition, his first hat-trick for Lazio came against the Rossoneri (September 2017), and he's scored in each of his last three league matches against the Rossoneri.

Where can I watch AC Milan v Lazio in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.