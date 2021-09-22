Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan will want to continue their good start to the Serie A season and get back to winning ways as they host Venezia on Wednesday evening.

Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri only managed a draw at Juventus last time out, and they will host the Arancioneroverde confident of getting three points on the board.

Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Venezia – Probable line-ups

AC Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao; Rebic.

Venezia: Maenpaa; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro; Peretz, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen.

AC Milan v Venezia – Match Stats

AC Milan will face Venezia in Serie A for the first time in 7150 days (24 February 2002): the Rossoneri won that game 4-1, thanks to Javi Moreno’s only two goals in the Italian top-flight.

AC Milan have lost only one of their 12 Serie A meetings against Venezia (W7 D4): a 2-1 defeat in November 1942.

AC Milan have lost only one of their last 19 Serie A matches against promoted sides (2-0 v Spezia, last February): they have won 13 games (D5) in the process, keeping 11 clean sheets.

AC Milan have won three of their last four Serie A home games (D1), conceding only once in the process – as many home matches as they’ve won in the previous 10 such meetings (D2 L5), only keeping two clean sheets.

With a win, AC Milan will equal the 13 points they collected after five games last term (W4 D1): this could be the fourth time they manage that in the 21st century (2002/03, 2003/04, and 2020/21).

Venezia won their last Serie A away game against Empoli: they’ve previously won consecutive away matches only once in the competition (three in 1943).

Venezia’s last away win against a team from Lombardia was back in May 1947 (awarded win against Brescia) – the previous one was against Inter (4-1 in April 1943).

Venezia have conceded three of their last four Serie A goals from the 89th minute onwards. AC Milan’s latest goal this season was scored by Ante Rebic against Juventus in the 76th minute.

Venezia’s Mattia Caldara has also played for opponents AC Milan, appearing in one Coppa Italia game and one Europa League match for the Rossoneri.

Where can I watch AC Milan v Venezia in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal that gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the AC Milan v Venezia game on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow AC Milan v Venezia in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the AC Milan v Venezia clash on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.