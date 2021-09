Jose Mourinho and Roma face Sassuolo on Sunday evening with the Portuguese coach overseeing his 1000th game on the bench, at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma won their first two Serie A games of the season, and will look to keep pace with the likes of Napoli who have a maximum nine points from three games. Sassuolo though, are also unbeaten this season, having usurped Verona and drew with Sampdoria.