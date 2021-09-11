Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Lazio: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan welcome Lazio to the Stadio San Siro in Serie A with both sides looking to maintain their 100 percent starts to the season on Sunday night.

The international break has given Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri time to recover some starters, namely Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie, though it is unlikely that the Swede will start against Lazio. Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali will keep his place ahead of Ismael Bennacer in midfield.

Maurizio Sarri will call on Serie A topscorer Ciro Immobile who will form a trident in attack with Pedro and Felipe Anderson. Manuel Lazzari will likely start from the bench after picking up an injury against Spezia.

Serie A LIVE – AC Milan v Lazio – Probable line-ups

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Lazio: Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson

AC Milan v Lazio – Match Stats

AC Milan have drawn more matches against Lazio than against any other side in Serie A (W67 D59 L30) – in addition, the Rossoneri have scored 247 goals against the Biancocelesti, only against Fiorentina (253) have they netted more in the top flight.

Where can I watch AC Milan v Lazio in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow AC Milan v Lazio in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Milan v Lazio fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow AC Milan v Lazio in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Milan v Lazio fixture on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow AC Milan v Lazio in the Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Milan v Lazio clash on beIN Sports 1, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.