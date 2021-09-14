Serie A Player of the Week | Round 3

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 14th September 2021 at 4:54pm
produced a 3-2 comeback victory over at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday afternoon, with staring for the visitors and being named Player of the Week for Round 3.

The recent arrival on loan from arrived from the Rossoblu substitutes bench at half-time and struck twice to secure his sides first three points of the campaign.

After and Luca Ceppitelli gave the Sardini a two-goal, but pulled a goal back within three minutes of them leading 2-0, before the French-born Algerian international performed heroics for Genoa.

On 69 minutes, Fares headed an equaliser when he met a Nicolo Rovella corner kick and ten minutes would hit the winner, when rising highest again, during open play, to head home a Andrea Cambiaso cross.

 

