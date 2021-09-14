Serie A Player of the Week | Round 3

Genoa produced a 3-2 comeback victory over Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday afternoon, with Mohamed Fares staring for the visitors and being named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 3.

The recent arrival on loan from Lazio arrived from the Rossoblu substitutes bench at half-time and struck twice to secure his sides first three points of the campaign.

After Joao Pedro and Luca Ceppitelli gave the Sardini a two-goal, but Mattia Destro pulled a goal back within three minutes of them leading 2-0, before the French-born Algerian international performed heroics for Genoa.

On 69 minutes, Fares headed an equaliser when he met a Nicolo Rovella corner kick and ten minutes would hit the winner, when rising highest again, during open play, to head home a Andrea Cambiaso cross.