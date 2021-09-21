Serie A Player of the Week | Round 4

Francesco Caputo registered his first Serie A goals for new side Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon, as they defeated Empoli 3-0 at the Stadio Carlo Castellani and he was named Player of the Week for Round 4.

The 34-year-old striker spent two seasons with the Azzurri, as he shot them back to the top-flight alongside Alfredo Donnarumma and showed his appreciation to his former side with subdued celebrations, despite getting off the mark for the Blucerchiati.

On 34 minutes, Caputo was at his clinical best, latching onto a delicate chip between defenders by Antonio Candreva to fire home first time with his left foot, before a solo effort curled past Guglielmo Vicario put the three points beyond doubt shortly after half-time.

The first of the veteran frontman’s double was his 50th in Serie A, after more than a century of goals in the second tier and, despite netting his first for Bari against Cesena on 28 November 2010 as a fresh faced 23-year-old, has been prolific since returning in 2018 with Empoli.