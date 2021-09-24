Serie A Player of the Week | Round 5

Player of the Week for Round 5, Victor Osimhen, fired Napoli to victory against Sampdoria on Thursday night, as the Partenopei maintained their perfect start to the 2021/23 campaign and sit top of the Serie A table.

The Azzurri recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, with strikes from Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski adding to a brace from the Nigerian international.

It took the 22-year-old just 10 minutes to give Napoli the lead in Genoa, with an outstretched right foot diverting a Lorenzo Insigne cross towards goal, which the fumbling Blucerchiati goalkeeper, Emil Audero, failed to keep out.

Shortly after half time, Osimhen made it 3-0, and ended Samp hopes of a comeback, when he powerful converted a Hirving Lozano cut back.