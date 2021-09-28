Serie A Player of the Week | Round 6

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson played a starring role for the Aquile in their 3-2 victory against Roma and he has been chosen as the Player of the Week for Round 6 of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The Brazilian midfielder was directly involved in two of the Biancocelesti’s three goals in the latest edition of the Derby della Capitale on Sunday evening.

His superb cross from the right-wing was headed into the net by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to open the scoring after 10 minutes, and he scored the decisive third goal for Lazio after making run from his own half and then running onto Ciro Immobile’s pass to strike the ball into the net.

In addition to his involvement in the goals, he was confident in his dribbling, and he would also track back to win the ball in his own half.

Thanks to the contribution from the Brazilian playmaker, Lazio earned a victory that now takes them to equal sixth place with Atalanta in Serie A on 11 points, and they now just one point behind city rivals Roma.