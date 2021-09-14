Serie A Team of the Week | Round 3

Napoli won 2-1 against Juventus, AC Milan put two past Lazio, and Roma also earned a 2-1 victory against Sassuolo.

Inter were held to a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria, Atalanta won 2-1 away to Atalanta, and Genoa came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Cagliari.

Elsewhere, Venezia earned a 2-1 victory away to Empoli, and Torino smashed Salernitana 4-0.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 3 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Rui Patricio – Roma

Despite the pressure applied from the Sassuolo attack, the Portuguese goalkeeper was not overwhelmed. He made an abundance of saves, helping his team earn the victory against a great attacking side.

Davide Calabria – AC Milan

Limited the attacking threat of Lazio winger Felipe Anderson and he also found opportunities to participate in the attacking phase for the Rossoneri.

Gleison Bremer – Torino

The Brazilian centre-back comfortably marshalled the Granata backline, and he also contributed with one of the goals, scoring from a header to double Il Toro’s lead.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Often composed in defence and displayed comfort whenever he distributed the ball out from the back. Became the hero for the Partenopei by scoring the winning goal against Juventus.

Mohamed Fares – Genoa

After replacing Stefano Sturaro at half-time, the Algerian international became the unlikely hero in the Grifone’s comeback victory against Cagliari, scoring twice from headers.

Gianluca Busio – Venezia

The Lagunari got their first Serie A win of the season and the Italian-American midfielder played an important role. Worked hard defensively and he did not shy away from tackles. Displayed clean ball control as well and he played a part in the opening goal for the Venetians.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

The promising Italian midfielder dictated the play in the middle of the ground, showing maturity beyond his years. His delightful through-ball initiated the counter-attack that resulted in AC Milan’s second goal of the game.

Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria

Provided a great attacking threat down the left flank for the Blucerchiati. He probably should have contained Nicolo Barella in the build-up for the second Inter goal but he was a huge participant of Samp’s attacks and he scored a stupendous equaliser.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Easily found gaps in the Sampdoria defence and his energetic running made him hard to contain. Put the Nerazzurri 2-1 up with an excellent finish.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina

Despite his young age, the Serbian starlet displayed great composure to score twice from the penalty spot to give the Gigliati the away victory against Atalanta.

Ante Rebic – AC Milan

Played his part in the Rossoneri victory against Lazio, supplying the assists for both goals. His assist for Zlatan Ibrahimovic was very impressive, beating a couple of defenders and producing a few stepovers before giving the Swede an easy tap-in.