Serie A Team of the Week | Round 4

Napoli sit on top of the Serie A table after thrashing Udinese 4-0, Inter demolished Bologna 6-1, and AC Milan held Juventus to a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta needed just one goal to defeat Salernitana, Roma suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Hellas Verona, and Fiorentina won 2-1 against Genoa.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria won 3-0 away to Empoli andTorino earned a 1-0 victory against Sassuolo.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 4 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Juan Musso – Atalanta

Not tested often but he showed that he was alert when it was necessary and he earned a clean sheet.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Defended resolutely against one of the strongest attacks in the league and had clear command of his defence.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

An absolute rock in defence, the Senegalese international also made vital contributions in attack. His shot inadvertently turned into an assist for Amir Rrahmani before he scored the third for the Partenopei.

Federico Dimarco – Inter

The former Nerazzurri youth product is proving that he is more than capable of holding his place in the senior squad after seasons away on loan at other clubs. Assisted in one of the goals and had an involvement in a few others.

Denzel Dumfries – Inter

Took the place of Matteo Darmian in the starting line-up and he was a constant threat down the right-wing. He supplied the assist for Lautaro Martinez to score the opening goal and he made many more dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli

The Spaniard continues to be the metronome for the Partenopei. Passed the ball with nonchalance and he assisted for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (2 apps)

Another peerless performance from the Rossoneri starlet. Gained control of the midfield for his team and supplied the assist for Ante Rebic to score the equalizer.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria

Despite his age, the Blucerchiati winger was full of energy. Not confined to the right-wing, he drifted to the left flank often and also made runs down the middle of the pitch. Assisted for Francesco Caputo’s first goal and then sealed the victory for Il Doria with a stupendous effort for the third.

Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona

Provided an attacking threat on the left after Mattia Zaccagni left for Lazio and he scored the goal to put the Gialloblu 2-1 up.

Francesco Caputo – Sampdoria

The veteran faced one of his former employers and scored his first two Blucerchiati goals against Empoli. Displayed a cool head and tidy finishing in both scenarios.

Riccardo Saponara – Fiorentina

Replaced Nicolas Gonzalez at half-time and turned the game around for the Gigliati. Opened the scored with an excellent right-foot strike and then provided a lovely assist for Giacomo Bonaventura to seal the win.