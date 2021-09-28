Serie A Team of the Week | Round 6

Napoli maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory against Cagliari, Inter drew 2-2 with Atalanta, and AC Milan won 2-1 against Spezia.

Lazio earned a 3-2 victory against Roma in the Derby della Capitale, Juventus also won 3-2 against Sampdoria, and Genoa drew 3-3 against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere, Empoli got their first home victory of the season after defeating Bologna 4-2.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 6 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Pepe Reina – Lazio

Conceded twice in the Derby della Capitale, but he made a number of vital saves. His two fantastic saves from Nicolo Zaniolo were especially decisive.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Started ahead of Davide Calabria at right-back and made his presence felt. Completed three tackles for the game, more than any other player on the pitch, and he created the opening goal for Daniel Maldini to open the scoring with a fine cross.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Another dependable performance in the Partenopei defence from the Senegal international. Nullified the attacking threat of Joao Pedro and he is starting to develop a great defensive partnership with Kosovo international Amir Rrahmani.

Petar Stojanovic – Empoli

The Slovenian right-back impressed with his attacking play against Bologna. He assisted in the second Azzurri goal, supplying a low cross for Andrea Pinamonti to divert into the net.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Atalanta

With Alejandro Gomez long gone and Josip Ilicic unable to replicate his form from previous seasons, the Ukrainian midfielder has become the chief creator for La Dea. His goal to make it 1-1 was a trademark long-range shot full of power.

Nicolo Barella – Inter

The Italian international did plenty of running in the Nerazzurri midfield and he was also an important part of their attacking play. He created six chances – the most by any player in this game – and his assist for Lautaro Martinez was a bending cross that even David Beckham would have been proud of.

Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

Important in the creation and the destruction of play for his team. Made an important clearance in defence to prevent Sampdoria from scoring, supplied the assist for Paulo Dybala to open the scoring, and he scored the Bianconeri’s third goal from a Dejan Kulusevski pass.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio

In arguably the biggest match of the season for the Aquile, the Brazilian playmaker made the difference. Provided a lovely pass for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to open the scoring and then he scored the winner in the second half.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli (2 apps)

The Nigerian international was unplayable. Opened the scoring for the Partenopei and he also earned the penalty that Lorenzo Insigne scored after he was fouled by Cagliari defender Diego Godin.

Mattia Destro – Genoa

Gave the Grifone the hope of earning a comeback victory with two goals in a five-minute burst. His first goal was a header but the second will live in memory. Whilst holding a bottle of water in his hand, he beat a Verona defender and then chipped the ball over the goalkeeper before throwing the aforementioned bottle in the crowd.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

Although the Aquile striker was not able to get onto the scoresheet himself, he played his part in the Derby della Capitale by supplying two assists.