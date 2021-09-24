Serie A Team of the Week | Round 5

Napoli sit clear on top of the Serie A table after thumping Sampdoria 4-0, Inter came back to win 3-1 against Fiorentina, and AC Milan earned a 2-0 victory against Venezia.

Roma defeated Udinese 1-0, Atalanta beat Sassuolo 2-1, and Juventus earned a 3-2 win against Spezia.

Elsewhere, Salernitana came back to draw 2-2 against Hellas Verona and earned their first point for the season.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 5 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter

The Slovenian veteran has shown signs of decline in recent seasons but he turned back the clock against Fiorentina and produced some fantastic saves despite the pressure applied from the Gigliati.

Riccardo Calafiori – Roma

Essentially the third-choice left-back at the Giallorossi after Leonardo Spinazzola and Matias Vina, the Italian youngster showed that he is more than capable of deputising for the injured duo.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

Positioned himself well and he was able to handle the pace of the Spezia attackers. Became the unlikely hero for the Bianconeri with a well-hit strike to score the winner.

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Came on to replace Fode Ballo-Toure in the 59th minute and he turned the game in the Rossoneri’s favour. He supplied the assist for Brahim Diaz to open the scoring and then he sealed the win with a powerful low strike. The Frenchman also had a free-kick saved.

Davide Zappacosta – Atalanta

The former Chelsea and Genoa wing-back atoned for his ridiculous miss against Salernitana. Provided a great attacking threat on the right, played a part in the opening goal, and his goal came from a fine finish that completed a great team move.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

Played a part in getting the Nerazzurri back into the game and helped control the midfield. The Croatian initiated the counter-attack the resulted in his compatriot Ivan Perisic scoring the sealer for Inter.

Mamadou Coulibaly – Salernitana

Provided both energy and creativity in midfield, and he scored the equaliser against Hellas Verona, his second goal for the season.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Displayed great vision and passing quality. The Napoli captain supplied two assists against Sampdoria: one for Victor Osimhen’s first goal and then another for Fabian Ruiz.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

The Partenopei right-winger absolutely dominated his opponent Tommaso Augello. He was involved in the build-up for the Fabian Ruiz goal and then he provided two assists in the second half.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

His pace, strength, and ball control were too much for the Sampdoria defence to handle. The Nigerian striker scored a goal in each half for the Neapolitans.

Nikola Kalinic – Hellas Verona

Often one of the most lacklustre performances in his team, the Croatian veteran was the star in the first half against Salernitana with two goals. He nearly got his hat-trick in the second half but he was denied by the post.