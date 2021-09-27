How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Inter return to European action when they travel to Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the opening match of Group D and will be hoping for a better result against the Ukrainian league runners-up.

When does Shakhtar v Inter start?

Inter make the journey to the Ukrainian capital for an 18:45 CEST kick-off, with the match held in Kiev due to the ongoing conflict in the Donbass region.

GMT: 17:45

Eastern Time: 12:45

Pacific Time: 09:45

The Nerazzurri were held to two goalless draws in the Group Stage against Shakhtar last season and it proved costly, so Simone Inzaghi will be hoping to better predecessor Antonio Conte.

Where can I watch Shakhtar v Inter in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Shakhtar and Inter on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Shakhtar v Inter on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Shakhtar v Inter Champions League clash on Stan Sport.