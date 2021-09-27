How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Date: 27th September 2021 at 5:59pm
Written by:

Inter return to European action when they travel to Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium to take on in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The fell to a late 1-0 defeat to in the opening match of Group D and will be hoping for a better result against the Ukrainian league runners-up.

When does Shakhtar v Inter start?

Inter make the journey to the Ukrainian capital for an 18:45 CEST kick-off, with the match held in Kiev due to the ongoing conflict in the Donbass region.

  • GMT: 17:45
  • Eastern Time: 12:45
  • Pacific Time: 09:45

The Nerazzurri were held to two goalless draws in the Group Stage against Shakhtar last season and it proved costly, so Simone Inzaghi will be hoping to better predecessor Antonio Conte.

Where can I watch Shakhtar v Inter in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the fixture between Shakhtar and Inter on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the game of Shakhtar v Inter on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the in 2021/22.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in LIVE?

Viewers in can watch the Shakhtar v Inter clash on Stan Sport.

 

