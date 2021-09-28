Champions League LIVE – Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Inter travel to Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, seeking their first points of the campaign.

The Nerazzurri fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the opening match of Group D and will be hoping for a better result against the Ukrainian league runners-up.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, were stunned by Moldovans debutants Sheriff Tiraspol in a 2-0 defeat in their opening game.

Champions League LIVE – Shakhtar v Inter – Probable line-ups

Samir Handanovic is expected to retain his position in goal despite some high-profile blunders this season, whilst Matteo Darmian could win the race to take the right wing-back role. Shakhtar are likely to turn to Pedrinho and Tete either side of Alan Patrick, with Lassina Traore leading the line.

Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodo, Marlon, Matvienko, Ismaily; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Alan Patrick, Pedrinho, Traore.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Where can I watch Shakhtar v Inter in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Shakhtar and Inter on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Shakhtar v Inter on BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Shakhtar v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Shakhtar v Inter Champions League clash on Stan Sport.