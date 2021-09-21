How to watch Spezia v Juventus in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Juventus will be hoping to get their first win of the 2021/22 Serie A season at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday, so make sure you know where to watch the match with Forza Italian Football.

The Bianconeri are yet to take three points in a game so far, and have been beaten by Empoli and Napoli, as well as earning draws with Udinese and AC Milan.

Spezia, meanwhile, got their first win of the current Serie A season in Round 4 when they scored a 90th minute winner away to Venezia.

When does Spezia v Juventus start?

Juventus make the journey to Spezia for an early evening clash on Wednesday, with kick off set for 18:30 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:30

Eastern Time: 12:30

Pacific Time: 09:30

AEST: 02:30 (Thursday)

Should Juventus collect three points they will take themselves out of the Serie A relegation zone.

Where can I watch Spezia v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Spezia v Juventus clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v Juventus match on Thursday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.