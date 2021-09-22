Serie A LIVE – Spezia v Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus will be hoping to get their first win of the 2021/22 Serie A season at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday against Spezia, so make sure you know the latest team news with Forza Italian Football.

Thankfully for Juventus fans, the Bianconeri have won each of their last four Serie A games played on a Wednesday, while Spezia managed just two points from three home midweek games last term.

Should they fail to win, Juventus will have no wins on the board after the opening five Serie A games in a season for just a second time (previously in 1955/56).

Spezia v Juventus – Probable line-ups

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will have to do without the services of Arthur and Kaio Jorge as the Bianconeri seek their first Serie A win of the season, while Alvaro Morata is not 100 percent fit and is expected to start on the bench. Giorgio Chiellini is also missing for Juve.

Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Sala, Bourabia, Maggiore; Verde, Antiste, Gyasi.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Kean

Spezia v Juventus – Match stats

Juventus won both of their Serie A meetings against Spezia last term, scoring at least three goals in each: 4-1 away, 3- 0 at home.







Juventus have won each of their last four Serie A matches played on a Wednesday, including their last two away from home, against Sassuolo and AC Milan.



Spezia picked up only two points from their three home midweek games played in Serie A last term: two draws (Bologna and Inter) and one defeat (Genoa).





Spezia have lost two of their last four home Serie A games (W1 D1), having avoided defeat in their previous six before this run (W3 D3).







Following their win against Venezia last time out, Spezia could win back-to-back Serie A matches for the third time, doing so most recently last February (v Sassuolo and AC Milan).



Juventus lost their last Serie A away game (2-1 v Napoli) and could lose two such matches in a row for the first time since July 2020.





Should they fail to win this game, Juventus will have no wins on the board after their opening five league games in an Italian top-flight season for just a second time (previously in 1955/56).





Last time out against Venezia, Spezia's Mehdi Bourabia scored in the 94 th minute: each of his four Serie A goals have come from outside the box (two from freekick), while the last three have come from the 87 th minute onwards.





Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has been involved in five goals in his last five Serie A appearances (two goals, three assists), having failed to score or assist in any of his previous six games prior to this run.





Juventus' Alvaro Morata scored in each of his Serie A meetings against Spezia last term, also assisting a goal in the away match.



Where can I watch Spezia v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Spezia v Juventus clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v Juventus match on Thursday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.