How to watch Spezia v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Milan and Spezia are two of the three teams that, including substitutes, have played with the lowest average age in this Serie A campaign – 24 years and 265 days for Spezia and 25 years and 73 days for the Rossoneri. Empoli are sandwiched between the two at 25 years and 30 days.

When does Spezia v AC Milan start?

Milan make the journey to Liguria to face Spezia for an afternoon clash on Saturday, with kick off set for 15:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 14:00

Eastern Time: 09:00

Pacific Time: 06:00

AEST: 23:00

Milan have lost just one of their last eight Serie A matches against Ligurian teams, winning on five occasions.

Where can I watch Spezia v AC Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v AC Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you CANNOT view the Spezia v AC Milan clash on live on BT Sport due to the UK football blackout during Saturday afternoons. Highlights can be seen at 10:30 am UK time on Sunday morning.

How to follow Spezia v AC Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v AC Milan match on Saturday evening on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.