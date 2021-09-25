Spezia v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Conor Clancy Date: 25th September 2021 at 2:11pm
STADIO ALBERTO PICCO (Spezia) – has handed Daniel Maldini a start as AC visit this Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their bright start to the 2021/22 season.

The are yet to taste defeat this season, winning four of their five matches so far, only dropping points in the recent draw away to Juventus.

Spezia, meanwhile, have won just once from their five matches to date, that coming in last weekend’s last-gasp win away to Venezia.

v AC Milan: Starting XIs

Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Bourabia, Sala; Gyasi, Maggiore, Antiste; Nzola.

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Rebic; Giroud.

 

