Spezia v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

STADIO ALBERTO PICCO (Spezia) – Stefano Pioli has handed Daniel Maldini a Serie A start as AC Milan visit Spezia this Saturday afternoon, looking to build on their bright start to the 2021/22 season.

The Rossoneri are yet to taste defeat this season, winning four of their five Serie A matches so far, only dropping points in the recent draw away to Juventus.

Spezia, meanwhile, have won just once from their five matches to date, that coming in last weekend’s last-gasp win away to Venezia.

Spezia v AC Milan: Starting XIs

Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Bourabia, Sala; Gyasi, Maggiore, Antiste; Nzola.

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Maldini, Rebic; Giroud.