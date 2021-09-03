Spinazzola: I’ll be back in December, Mourinho knows

One of the stars of Italy’s UEFA Euro 2020 winning campaign, Leonardo Spinazzola, has surprised fans by revealing that he’ll be fully fit and ready to go by December, following his achilles injury.

The Azzurri and Roma left-back was stretchered off during Italy’s semi-final win against Belgium at the euros, thus shocking and saddening a nation of Italian fans who’d enjoyed his lung-busting performances up until that point.

However, in a recent interview, the flying full-back has revealed that he is targeting a Serie A comeback with Roma before the turn of the new year.

“Mourinho and Mancini know already,” Spinazzola told la Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ll be back in training by November and back on the pitch by December.”

The defender then went on to talk about the heroics of the Italian national team and why they have been so successful in the last three years, picking up the European Championship trophy and going 35 games unbeaten.

“You don’t need togetherness in the changing room to win,” Spinazzola said. “You need a team that gives everything on the pitch, and teammates that can also tell you to f*** off.

“Sure, then you’ll go to dinner together after the game and all is normal. I’ve never seen a group of players so silly and so fun; it’s amazing. This is the reason we were able to win over the nation.”