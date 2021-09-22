Strong second half sees AC Milan past Venezia

Strong second half sees AC Milan past Venezia
Date: 22nd September 2021 at 10:47pm
Written by:

beat at the Stadio 2-0 on Wednesday night in their match.

and grabbed the goals to give the three points to maintain their unbeaten start to the  season.

A flat performance up until the hour mark when made a triple substitution that brought a different dimension to break down a regimental side.

Theo, fresh off the bench, crossed for Diaz who hit home to break the deadlock. Hernandez doubled the lead after great play from fellow substitute Alexis Saelemaekers who ripped through the opposition then finding the full-back on the run who smashed the ball into the bottom corner to close out the match.

 

Related articles