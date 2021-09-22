Strong second half sees AC Milan past Venezia

AC Milan beat Venezia at the Stadio San Siro 2-0 on Wednesday night in their Serie A match.

Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez grabbed the goals to give Milan the three points to maintain their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

A flat performance up until the hour mark when Stefano Pioli made a triple substitution that brought a different dimension to break down a regimental Venezia side.

Theo, fresh off the bench, crossed for Diaz who hit home to break the deadlock. Hernandez doubled the lead after great play from fellow substitute Alexis Saelemaekers who ripped through the opposition then finding the full-back on the run who smashed the ball into the bottom corner to close out the match.