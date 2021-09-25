‘Szczesny is a reliable goalkeeper’

Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff has come to the defence of erratic Bianconeri goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, preferring an experienced goalkeeper like the Polish international than a youngster like Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old has made a few decisive errors in the early stages of the 2021/22 Serie A season but this has not deterred a former La Vecchia Signora shot-stopper.

“Gigio is a young man with an extraordinary future ahead of him, but for the Bianconeri, the important thing is to be able to sleep peacefully thanks to a reliable goalkeeper between the posts: Szczesny is it,” Zoff told Tuttosport.

“At 31, he can ensure important performances for another ten seasons.”

Juventus got their first victory of the season against Spezia on Wednesday evening and Szczesny made some crucial saves in the 3-2 victory.

“It seems quite normal to me what he did in the last two games,” Zoff said.

“Szczesny has always been an excellent goalkeeper and there was no doubt that he was. Against Spezia he put his own contribution and something more.

“Against Spezia, he literally saved the game for Juventus.”