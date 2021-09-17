‘There’s a chance Pogba will return to Juventus’

Date: 17th September 2021 at 8:30pm
Paul ’s agent has further fuelled the flames over a potential departure for the French midfielder, admitting that the player could return to Juventus.

originally left on a free transfer in 2012 and joined Juventus, before the side re-signed the player in 2016 for €105 million.

“Paul still loves Turin, there’s a chance that will return to Juventus, yes,” Raiola detailed in an interview with Rai Sport.

“Paul  is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man United and we’ll see what happens. It also depends on Juventus’ plans.”

’s contract with expires in 2022 and he will be able to talk with clubs about a free transfer from January 2022.

 

