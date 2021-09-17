‘There’s a chance Pogba will return to Juventus’

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has further fuelled the flames over a potential Manchester United departure for the French midfielder, admitting that the player could return to Juventus.

Pogba originally left Manchester United on a free transfer in 2012 and joined Juventus, before the Premier League side re-signed the player in 2016 for €105 million.

“Paul still loves Turin, there’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes,” Raiola detailed in an interview with Rai Sport.

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man United and we’ll see what happens. It also depends on Juventus’ plans.”

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United expires in 2022 and he will be able to talk with clubs about a free transfer from January 2022.