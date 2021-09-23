Torino coach on Belotti: He can’t run and we don’t know when he’ll be back

Torino coach Ivan Juric has delivered a hammer blow to Granata fans by stating that club captain Andrea Belotti can’t run and will still be out for some time.

Belotti, 27, got injured in Il Toro’s 2-1 away loss to Fiorentina at the end of August, and the injury is worse than first feared.

As Torino head into Thursday’s home match with Lazio looking for a third consecutive win, Juric had time to put a dampener on otherwise high spirits in his pre-match press conference.

“He can’t run and we don’t know when he’ll be back,” Juric said when referring to Belotti. “He has a really bad pain in his muscle around the shin.

“We hoped that he’d be showing signs of recovery this week, but it hasn’t been the case. So, I can’t give a date for his return. We hope that it passes as soon as possible and that he doesn’t have further complications.”