Torino goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic: My mother would be happy with Lazio draw

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, the brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej, has said that their mother would be the most satisfied with the 1-1 draw between Torino and the Biancocelesti on Thursday evening.

The Granata goalkeeper was often second choice in previous years at Il Toro, but he is the main option under new Coach Ivan Juric, and this gave him an opportunity to play against his older brother.

“It’s the best result for our mother, not for me,” Milinkovic-Savic said on the Torino website.

“It was a false result. We deserved to win and it was a shame about the two points lost. At the end, however, we must be have with the performance.”

Vanja also pointed out that he does not talk about football straight after games and they focus more on personal matters.

“We talked about private things, we don’t like talking about football right after matches, we’ll do it tomorrow,” he said.

“What if he scored against me? I had to be careful of all their players, they’re all very good. They are all the same.”