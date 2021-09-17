Wasteful Torino see off Sassuolo

Torino were made to sweat as they claimed a narrow but deserved 1-0 win away to Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Friday evening, kicking off Serie A‘s fourth round of fixtures.

Marko Pjaca came off the bench to score a late winner, netting in the 83rd minute, but Toro were good value for their three points.

Ivan Juric’s side only ever looked vulnerable to a counterattack and although Sassuolo came close and hit the woodwork, the Granata saw a number of their own efforts come back off the post or be cleared off the line.

Toro now have six points from their four games so far this term, with Sassuolo left on four.