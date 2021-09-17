Zlatan a doubt for AC Milan clash against Juventus

Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to miss AC Milan’s match against Juventus in Serie A on Sunday evening.

The 39-year-old missed the Rossoneri’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening due to an Achilles tendon injury and he is unlikely to return for the encounter with one of his former clubs.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is deciding between Ante Rebic and Olivier Giroud to lead the Diavolo attack, and the Frenchman is currently the favourite to do so.

Ibrahimovic had suffered a knee injury towards the end of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which caused him to miss out on Euro 2020.

He scored on his Serie A return, which the Rossoneri won 2-0 against Lazio in the previous round of action, but he has not been fit since.

The evergreen Swede played for Juventus from 2004 until 2006, scoring 26 goals in 92 competitive matches.