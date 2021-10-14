AC Milan could land Manchester United’s Lingard on a free

AC Milan are in the running to take Jesse Lingard to Serie A on a free transfer after the Manchester United midfielder rejected his club’s latest contract offer.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has had a great start to this season, scoring twice in three Premier League starts, but is still feeling annoyed after being shipped out on loan last season.

Although Lingard enjoyed a fine loan spell at West Ham where he scored nine league goals in 16 games, the player is now looking to move away from his boyhood club to look for a challenge abroad, according to ESPN.

The player is said to prefer a move to either Italy or Spain as he seeks a completely new challenge, and that’s where Milan come into play.

The Rossoneri would be the Italian club to land Lingard on a free, if he chooses Italy over Spain. If not, then Barcelona are his preferred choice in La Liga.