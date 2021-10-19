AC Milan hope to ward off PSG interest in Theo Hernandez with new contract

AC Milan are ready to open discussions over a new contract with full-back Theo Hernandez, particularly in light of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman currently has two-and-a-half years remaining on his existing deal, but his impressive performances since the start of last season have prompted Milan to begin talks in order to tie him down to the club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Rossoneri are hoping to reach an agreement on an extension until 2026 and are willing to treble Hernandez’s current salary to €4.5 million per year.

The former Real Sociedad defender has attracted interest from Ligue 1 club PSG, as well as from the Premier League, and Milan are keen to secure a new contract in order to ward off suitors. Hernandez is thought to be happy at Milan though and eager to extend his stay, following his 2019 arrival.

Having joined from Real Madrid, Hernandez has made 90 appearances for Milan in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, and earned a debut for France in September.