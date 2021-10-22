AC Milan plan to bring French midfielder back in January

AC Milan are reportedly planning to bring French midfielder Yacine Adli back from Bordeaux to Serie A in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old was purchased by the Rossoneri from the Ligue 1 club for €8 million in August, and then allowed to stay in France on loan, but the Italian giants could cut the loan short because of the African Cup of Nations in Algeria.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan midfielders Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer are expected to represent the Ivory Coast and Algeria respectively at the tournament, leaving the Rossoneri short on midfielders throughout January.

To cover themselves in the absence of the midfield duo, Il Diavolo want to integrate Adli back into their squad for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 21-year-old French midfielder of Algerian origins has played 10 Ligue 1 matches so far this season and supplied two assists.

Adli has not been capped for France at senior level but he has represented them from the Under-16 to the Under-20 levels.