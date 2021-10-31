AC Milan Player Ratings: Even at 40, Zlatan can’t be stopped

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 31st October 2021 at 10:55pm
continued to show their title credentials with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over at the on Sunday night in Serie A.

opened the scoring for the on 25 minutes and then won a penalty, converted by Franck Kessie, early in the second half, as the Milanese giants put in a convincing performance in the capital.

VS ROMA


Tatarusanu 6; Calabria 6, Kjaer 6.5, Tomori 6, Hernandez 5.5; Kessie 7, Bennacer 6.5 (76’ Romagnoli 6); Saelemaekers 5.5 (68’ Ballo Toure 6), Krunic 6 (76’ Bakayoko 5.5), Leao 6.5 (76’ Tonali 6); Ibrahimovic 7.5 (58’ Giroud 6)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

The veteran striker gave the the lead midway through the first period, with a strike that made it 11 goals against Roma in Serie A. After being denied a second by VAR, moments later Ibrahimovic was winning the penalty from which doubled their advantage.

 

