AC Milan player ratings v Bologna: Bennacer proves decisive

AC Milan player ratings v Bologna: Bennacer proves decisive
Date: 23rd October 2021 at 10:47pm
Written by:

scored a late winner for as they took all three points from as they ran out 4-2 winners after a dramatic match that saw the Rossoblu reduced to nine players.

went 2-0 up through Leao and Davide Calabria but then 10-man scored twice at the start of the second half.

and scored in the final 10 minutes to secure the points.

player ratings vs Bologna


Tatarusanu 6; Ballo-Toure 6.5 (85′ Kalulu N/A), Tomori 6, Kjaer 6, Calabria 7; Tonali 6 (46′ Bakayoko 6), Bennacer 7.5; Leao 6.5, Krunic 5.5 (60′ Giroud 5.5), Castillejo 6 (46′ Saelemaekers 6); Ibrahimovic 6.

Player of the match –

Bennacer brought all of his usual energy and defensive abilities to Milan’s midfield but he also linked the replay going forward more than usual. He then proved decisive with a wonderful volley from range to win the match for Milan.

 

Related articles