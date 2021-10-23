AC Milan player ratings v Bologna: Bennacer proves decisive

Ismael Bennacer scored a late winner for AC Milan as they took all three points from Bologna as they ran out 4-2 winners after a dramatic match that saw the Rossoblu reduced to nine players.

Milan went 2-0 up through Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria but then 10-man Bologna scored twice at the start of the second half.

Ismael Bennacer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the final 10 minutes to secure the points.

AC Milan player ratings vs Bologna



Tatarusanu 6; Ballo-Toure 6.5 (85′ Kalulu N/A), Tomori 6, Kjaer 6, Calabria 7; Tonali 6 (46′ Bakayoko 6), Bennacer 7.5; Leao 6.5, Krunic 5.5 (60′ Giroud 5.5), Castillejo 6 (46′ Saelemaekers 6); Ibrahimovic 6.

Player of the match – Ismael Bennacer

Bennacer brought all of his usual energy and defensive abilities to Milan’s midfield but he also linked the replay going forward more than usual. He then proved decisive with a wonderful volley from range to win the match for Milan.